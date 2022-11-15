Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:31
Moment mother discovers she has won £1m in the lottery
The joyous moment a mother was told she had won one million pounds in the lottery was caught on camera.
Holly Saul, 30, can be seen tearing up in the video as she is informed just how much money she was coming into.
Ms Saul and her fiancee Ben Lowther never thought they’d be able to afford their dream wedding before their children, aged 14 and three, were much older.
Now, the couple is planning the wedding of their dreams.
