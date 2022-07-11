Love Island dropped another bombshell on Sunday night (10 July), revealing that former contestant Adam Collard is returning to the villa.

Now 26, the controversial islander first took part in the 2018 series, when he was 22 years old.

The first time around, he controversially paired up with Kendall Knight, Rosie Williams, then Zara McDermott, before his head was turned in Casa Amor and he dumped Zara for Darylle Sargeant.

As ITV announced the news of Adam’s return, the reaction of his ex, Zara, was filmed by her current boyfriend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.