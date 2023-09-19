Beachgoers in Florida rescued a stranded Mako shark and returned it the ocean as it thrashed around and gnashed its teeth at them.

The four rescuers decided to pull the shark into the sea by its tail after seeing the shark had got stuck in the sand at Pensacola Beach.

As the men edge it closer to the sea, the footage shows the deadly shark lashing out at its rescuers, whipping its huge tail and threatening them with its teeth.

The rescue was successful, and the shark made its way out into the ocean, with the men’s efforts cheered by onlookers.