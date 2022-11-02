Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal marriage in surprise announcement

A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico have revealed that they recently got married in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela reportedly met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, which took place in March 2021.

Following the competition, the two began a relationship, though fans had no idea.

The models were married in a ceremony on 28 October.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the couple said.

