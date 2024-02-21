Martin Lewis has shared his top tip to beat the incoming energy price cap and save hundreds on gas and electric bills.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained how energy prices are predicted to drop by around 17 percent this year and shared one fix that could get a person’s costs down even further.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (20 February), he said: “Everyone or almost everyone can beat the price cap by three percent because the E.On Next Pledge is a very good tariff and existing customers can switch to it on direct debit and it is three percent below the price cap.”