Martin Lewis shares top tips to slash household bills

Martin Lewis shared some tips on how to haggle with providers and slash your household bills.

“First thing you do, benchmark a price. Find out what the cheapest is elsewhere because they’ll often want you to tell them what that is,” he said on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 16 January.

He added that haggling to get something like a cheaper broadband is often about charm, saying: “If you’re on the phone and you’re smiling, people can hear that in your voice and it’s worth doing.”

Call centre workers also have quotas on how many discounts they can give out, he added, imploring viewers to try again if they don’t get the discount they want first time.