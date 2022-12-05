Martin Lewis shares latest tips on how to stay warm for less this winter

Martin Lewis shares helpful tips on how to stay warm for cheap this winter without having to resort to putting the heating on.

The Money Saving Expert shared his top tips in a November episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show where Lewis said his team had carried out research on ways to “heat the human and not the home”.

Mr Lewis's tips range from taking his "one-degree challenge" where you reduce the temperature from 21 to 20 degrees and could save around 10% on the heating bill to buying a £15 hot water cylinder jacket which could save you up to £60 a year and reduce heat loss by 75%.

