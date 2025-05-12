Martin Lewis reveals top items cheaper to buy abroad as summer holidays approach

Martin Lewis has shared tips on which items you should buy overseas for a cheaper price as the summer holidays approach.

Speaking on his BBC Sounds podcast on Sunday's (11 May) episode, the Money Saving Expert founder revealed which common items holidaymakers can bring back for a much cheaper price than they are in the UK.

Lewis shared a submission from one of his listeners, who said they bought bottles of wine from Spain for almost £100 cheaper than they are sold for in a UK supermarket.