Martin Lewis shares most important tip when booking holiday in 2024: ‘Don’t miss out’

Martin Lewis has shared one of his most important tips when it comes to booking a holiday in 2024.

The money-saving expert said: “You get your travel insurance as soon as you book. Do not leave it a week or two, do not leave it before you go on holiday.”

In an interview with This Morning on Tuesday (9 January), he said the reason why it needs to be sorted as soon as you book a holiday is actually “very sad”.

He then revealed he gets calls from people informing him that they have booked a holiday but are later diagnosed with cancer or another serious illness and they struggle to get insurance.