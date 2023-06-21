Watch the moment Will Poulter paid a surprise visit to a London school for Thank a Teacher Day.

The actor, who recently starred in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, popped into a classroom where his younger sister Charlie is a teaching assistant.

“I am so proud of you,” Poulter told his sister, as he gave her a hug.

“It’s national Thank a Teacher Day, so I wanted to say thank you to you and all of your colleagues, what you do is so amazing.”