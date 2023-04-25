Little Mermaid dolls based on Halle Bailey unveiled

Mattel has launched a line of dolls based on Disney's new live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Based on the 1989 animated film of the same name, the film is due for release in May 2023.

The toys are modelled on actors Halle Bailey (Ariel), Javier Bardem (King Triton) and Melissa McCarthy (Ursula).

The singer-songwriter said she was "literally choking up because this means so much to me".

Dolls have also been modelled on Ariel's sisters and Prince Eric.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.