‘I’m an ex-McDonald’s worker - you need to try this secret fries hack’

A former McDonald’s employee has shared her secret hack she says is the key to having the tastiest fries.

TikTok creator @rubyguestt, who is based in Australia, told followers to order the side with with seasoning usually used on a burger.

“Ask for Angus seasoning on your fries, it is literally the best thing,” she said.

Several other ex-staff members agreed with the social media user in her comments section.

"As a [McDonald’s] manager I can confirm it’s so so good,” one said, while another agreed: "I always do this."