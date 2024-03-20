McDonald’s ‘monstrosity’ secret menu hack goes viral for all the wrong reasons

A McDonald’s specialty (if you can call it that) is going viral for its questionable name.

The “monstrosity” known as the McGangBang is a Double Cheeseburger with a McChicken inside of it, and can supposedly be eligible for a 2-for-1 deal in some of the fast-food chains.

This frankenstein burger is part of what people call McDonald’s “secret menu”.

If you’re brave enough to say the words “McGangBang, please” to a person, an ex-McDonald’s chef claims employees knows what you’ll be ordering.

Otherwise, you can apparently get the same thing by asking for a McDouble and a McChicken.