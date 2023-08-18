This week, bestselling author Megan Nolan joins us to discuss her latest book, Ordinary Human Failings, which explores a family who become tabloid scapegoats after a toddler goes missing from a London estate.

We talk about the exploitative tabloid culture and issues of addiction that lie at the heart of the book, as well as the true crime genre, what drives people to commit violence, and the problem with using trauma to excuse all bad behaviour.