Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet help Meghan Markle produce Valentine’s Day treat

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet help their mother Meghan Markle produce a special Valentine’s Day treat in a new video.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a video to Instagram on Friday (14 February), featuring a rare glimpse of five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet.

The video began with a close-up shot of the Duchess of Sussex cutting strawberries into a heart-shape. Accompanied to the Nat King Cole track L-O-V-E, Princess Lilibet can be seen in the shot helping her mother.

The Valentine’s treat is then taken over to Prince Archie.

Prince Harry is currently in Canada for the Invictus Games.