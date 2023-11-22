Meghan discusses ‘personal struggles’ with teenage girls during charity visit

The Duchess of Sussex discussed “personal struggles” with teenagers during a charity visit in Vancouver.

Meghan was at the headquarters of Justice for Girls - an organisation that aims to help young women in poverty - to join a discussion about the work of the non-profit.

During her visit, she had a candid chat with two teenage interns who told her about the issues they have faced.

“The Duchess was keen to chat with two of our teen interns to discuss their personal struggles for justice,” a statement from the charity, shared on Instagram, read.

“Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported and inspired.”