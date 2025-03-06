Independent TV
Meghan reveals advice she follows to keep marriage to Prince Harry alive
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed what keeps her marriage to the Duke of Sussex “alive” in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (6 March).
Referring to her husband Prince Harry as "H," Meghan shared the advice she received from a parent while working as a nanny during university.
It comes after Meghan recently launched her brand new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which offers viewers a glimpse into the lifestyle she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
