Meghan Markle has shared a rare video of Princess Lilibet playing a board game with her famous “auntie”.

The Duchess of Sussex released clips of her three-year-old daughter playing with tennis legend and close friend Serena Williams on Sunday (2 March).

The clip, which was shared on Meghan’s Instagram Story to the Bill Withers’ Lovely Day song, also included the caption: “When the aunties come to celebrate... and to play! Love you @serenawilliams.”

The video comes just days before the release of the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which is released on 4 March.