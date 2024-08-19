Independent TV
Meghan gives Lilibet update after speaking Spanish to Colombia crowd
The Duchess of Sussex gave an update on her toddler, Lilibet, after speaking in Spanish to a crowd in Colombia.
Meghan appeared as a panelist at the "Afro Women and Power" event in Cali on Sunday, 18 August.
Prince Harry and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland watched on from the audience.
After introducing herself in Spanish, a language she says she learned 20 years ago while in Argentina, Meghan provided an update on her vocal three-year-old daughter.
"She has found her voice and we are so proud of that," Meghan said.
