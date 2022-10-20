Whoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment

Whoopi Goldberg has given her two cents on Meghan Markle’s comments about feeling like a “bimbo” during her time on Deal or No Deal.

Speaking on ABC’s The View, the actor said: “The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that’s what you have to change.”

She also said that the Dutchess of Sussex’s remark makes “other women feel bad” when they’re “just trying to make a living.”

Meghan Markle left the show in 2006.

