Michael Strahan’s teenage daughter breaks down as she shares cancer diagnosis

Michael Strahan’s teenage daughter broke down in tears as she shared that she has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Isabella, 19, revealed that she had emergency surgery after doctors found a tumour bigger than a golf ball a the back of her brain.

She spoke to Good Morning America on Thursday (11 January) alongside her father as she shared how the diagnosis has made her feel.

“I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap but you just have to keep living every day through the whole thing,” she said.