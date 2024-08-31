Independent TV
Tiny kitten rescued from drainpipe in Milwaukee by firefighters
A tiny kitten was rescued by firefighters after getting trapped inside a drainpipe.
Chained Dogs Milwaukee, an animal rescue group, joined the efforts to free the animal and shared footage of the moment it was recovered.
Writing on social media, the group suggested the kitten had been stuck for four days.
Volunteers stayed overnight and returned early into Friday morning (30 August) with the Milwaukee Fire Department arriving on the scene as rescue efforts intensified.
The kitten was eventually pulled to safety after the rescuers were allowed to dig around the house.
