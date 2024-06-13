Firefighters remove huge monitor lizard stuck down side of home

Firefighters removed a monitor lizard that became stuck down the side of a home trying to chase a rat in Indonesia.

Wildlife officers were also called to the property when the owner discovered the reptile struggling to crawl out of the gap between two walls in South Sulawesi on 12 June.

Footage shows the team probing the narrow space between houses, before one person reached for the lizard.

After it was pulled out, the rescue team released the lizard into the forest.

Indonesia has a diverse range of monitor lizard species due to its tropical climate and large archipelago of islands.