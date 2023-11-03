Morrisons 2023 Christmas campaign features oven gloves singing along to Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” amid scenes of Christmas dinner being prepared, in a show of support for all of those who will be hosting this year.

The advert, which has no talking, follows tattered gloves as they watch food being prepared in households across the UK, from preparations at 6:30am all the way through to the dishing up later in the afternoon.

Starship’s iconic 80s track sets the tone for the light-hearted spot, which shows off the range of festive food items available at Morrisons.