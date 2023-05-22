Double amputee Gurkha reaches Mount Everest summit in world-first

A former Gurkha soldier who lost both his legs in Afghanistan has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to reach the top of Mount Everest.

Hari Budha Magar arrived at the world’s tallest mountain on 17 April, exactly 13 years since his legs were destroyed by an improvised explosive device.

The 43-year-old reached the summit on 19 May after bad weather forced him to wait at base camp

Mr Budha Magar completed the challenge with specially designed prosthetic legs that could cope with the ice and snow.

