Whether it’s having your equipment in check, or being in the right headspace going into your shoot, photographer Lalea Raymond explains how to be prepared. Personally, she always double checks her batteries, meditates, stretches and listens to a calming podcast.

The New Jersey photographer, who tops up her equipment from MPB, the largest global platform to buy, sell and trade used photo and video gear, also makes sure to be respectful, punctual and have a positive attitude. Here, she offers practical tips on how to be both physically and mentally ready.

