Mrs Hinch reveals cheat ‘no bake’ Valentine’s Day cake gift

The most romantic day of the year is upon us, Valentine’s Day, and if you are stuck for a special gift for your loved one, then look no further.

They say “it is the thought that counts” and popular influencer Mrs Hinch has come up with the ideal treat for those who are stuck for time.

Mrs. Hinch has shared an easy “no bake” Valentine’s Day cake on her Instagram page.

Captioning her video, she said: “I’m the first to admit I cannot bake, so a cheat cake is the way forward for me! A shop bought chocolate cake, a few kits kats, and some ribbon.”