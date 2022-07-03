This is the moment a mother was left gobsmacked after her son travelled thousands of miles to surprise her by returning home.

Australia-based Sam Wilkinson, 30, had not seen his mother Fiona Murphy, 58, for three years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wilkinson travelled home to Liverpool to surprise his mother, after telling her just 48 hours beforehand that he could not visit until September.

"I nearly had a heart attack when he walked into the front room. I had no idea he was coming home", Murphy said.

