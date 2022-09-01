Former Gogglebox star wipes away tears while speaking about nephew’s unsolved murder

Former Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle wiped away her tears as she spoke about the unsolved murder of her nephew, Bjorn Brown.

Brown, a 23-year-old father of one, was stabbed in Croydon in March of 2017 and died from his injuries in hospital.

“To take somebody’s life, and just walk away ... he was amazing, and I loved him. We all loved him. We miss him. We will catch the people - I know, I pray,” Bogle told Sky News.

“Five years on, ten years on, I’m not going to stop searching,” she added.

