Muslim pilgrims hurl stones during ‘Stoning of the Devil’ ritual

Muslim pilgrims performed the symbolic Hajj ritual of stoning pillars representing the devil in Mina, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday 28 June.

The pilgrims collect pebbles from a site known as Muzdalifa before heading to Mina to cast them.

Worshippers must throw 21 pebbles at each of the three 25-metre (82ft) pillars that represent the Devil in a symbolic rejection of temptation.

The final three days of the Hajj coincide with the festive Eid al-Adha holiday, when Muslims around the world slaughter livestock and distribute meat to the poor.