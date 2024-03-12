Relationship expert shares how to spot signs you are dating a narcissist

Relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson has explained the main traits of a narcissist and how to spot signs you are dating one.

The Married At First Sight coach, appeared on Jamie Leng’s Newlyweds podcast on Monday (11 March) to offer advice to listeners.

The 49-year-old said: “Narcissism is a scale. Every human being has narcissistic traits.

“If you are a full-blown narcissist, you’ll always be a narcissist.

“A narcissist is someone who wants to use everyone and everything around them to their benefit.

“So, if you are in a relationship with a narcissist, they inevitably just want to use you.”