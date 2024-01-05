Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace sobs after DNA test confirms real age

A Ukrainian-born orphan sobbed as she discovered her real age thanks to a DNA test.

Natalia Grace was accused by her adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, of posing as a 6-year-old when they adopted her 14 years ago.

The couple previously claimed that Grace, who has a rare form of dwarfism, tried to harm them and their biological children.

“This one little piece of paper throws every single lie that the Barnetts said right into the trash with a match,” Grace told her new adoptive father, Antwon Mans, before breaking down in tears.