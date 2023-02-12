Nurses perform TikTok dance to help nervous girl having blood test

Heartwarming footage shows the moment nurses performed a viral TikTok dance they learned to help a young girl who was nervous about having a blood test.

The medical staff, from Leeds Children’s Hospital, danced to “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga with moves inspired by Netflix’s Wednesday series with Eberdeen, 8, leading the routine.

The youngster has type one Diabetes and often feels anxious about having blood tests.

After the dance, the nurses asked Eberdeen about the show to calm her down as her test was conducted.

Sign up for our newsletters.