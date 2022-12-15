Royal Wedding, William and racism: Key moments from the second part of Harry & Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the second instalment of their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

The final three episodes, which aired on 15 December, offer an insight into the couple's wedding and pregnancy, the abuse they have faced online, and the process of stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Amongst the revelations in the new episodes, Prince Harry detailed how his brother, Prince William, "screamed" at him during an urgent meeting, how it was his decision to leave, and never-before seen pictures from Meghan's pregnancy.

