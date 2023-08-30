Prince Harry surprises cinema-goers at premiere of Invictus Games Netflix documentary

Prince Harry surprised cinema-goers as he made an unexpected appearance at the premiere of his Invictus Games Netflix documentary.

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the theatre in Chula Vista, California on Monday night (28 August) and also took selfies with a number of people in attendance.

He joked with the audience of veterans and their family members that it was “nice of you to dress up for the occasion”.

The crowd cheered his arrival before they were shown two episodes of Heart of Invictus, Harry’s new series that follows veterans as they prepare for the Invictus Games.