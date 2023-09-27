A two-year-old square-lipped male rhinoceros born at a zoo in the Netherlands departed for his new home in Lithuania on Tuesday (26 September).

Royal Burgers’ Zoo, in the Dutch city of Arnhem, contributes to the European population management program of breeding the square-lipped rhinos within the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

On the day of his big move, the young animal was sedated by vets before making his way into a “transport box” specially made for the journey.

The square-lipped rhinoceros is considered critically endangered and possibly extinct in the wild.

A group of five currently live on the vast East African savannah of Burgers’ Safari.