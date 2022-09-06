New Titanic footage shows wreck in extraordinary detail

New footage shows the Titanic in its “highest-ever” quality, 110 years after it sank.

OceanGate Expeditions, a group of undersea explorers, scientists, and filmmakers, released a video in August of the wreck in extraordinary detail.

Many rotting parts of the ship can be seen in the footage, including its renowned bow, solid bronze capstans, and where some of the rail has collapsed and fallen away.

“I’ve been studying the wreck for decades...I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail,” Rory Golden, OceanGate Expeditions diver and Titanic expert said.

Sign up to our newsletters.