Wild coyote wanders through New York residential neighbourhood

A wild coyote was spotted strolling through a residential neighbourhood in Queens, New York City, on Wednesday morning (8 March).]

Footage shared on social media by the New York City Police Department shows the creature roaming through Floral Park.

Officers were “alerted by residents of this individual wanted for the attempted kidnapping of The Road Runner,” the department joked.

The animal was transported to the Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown on Long Island.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.