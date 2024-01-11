Dozens of rats scurry out of homeless person’s blanket in New York subway

Shocking footage shows the moment dozens of rats scurried out of a homeless person’s blanket in the New York subway.

The video shared on TikTok on 9 January shows a blanket against the wall toward the end of a subway platform with three rats scampering away.

But when the person recording gets closer and calls out to the person under the blanket, who moves, over a dozen rats run out from underneath in a mini stampede

Rats are a top public concern in New York, with almost 3.2 million rat sightings being reported to the city’s service request line in 2023.