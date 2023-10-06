Watch newborn ‘human’ sun bear explore its surroundings at Thai zoo

Zookeepers have introduced a sun bear cub to the public at a zoo in northeast Thailand.

Footage shows the adorable baby bear stumbling around as it explored its enclosure at the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo.

Th cub was born to parents Yingluck and Thongchai, both 10, on 24 August.

The sun bear, also known as the 'honey bear', is a small bear species native to Southeast Asia, recognisable by its short, sleek black fur and distinctive chest patch. It is named after the golden or white V-shaped mark on its chest, said to resemble the rising sun.

Sun bears are listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.