Wallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three years

A wallaby was spotted hopping through the streets of Gateshead, near Newcastle, on Wednesday, 19 October, in the second marsupial sighting the town has seen in three years.

Cia Christie, 13, filmed the wallaby jumping outside her home in Chopwell.

“It was 8.30am and I had to rub my eyes to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” Cia said.

The sighting comes three years after a wallaby was spotted in the village in July 2019 after escaping from a farm.

It is not confirmed if the marsupial spotted on Wednesday is the same one.

