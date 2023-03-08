Nick Cannon stars in new ‘show’ where women will compete to have his next child

Nick Cannon has featured in a sketch in which women compete to have his child.

The TV host - who has 12 children by six women - announced the game show Who’s Having My Baby? with comedian Kevin Hart.

A trailer has been shared by the pair and E!, but it's not confirmed if the show is real or a prank.

According to Variety, the programme has been created by the Jumanji star as a sketch for a future as-yet-unannounced project.

