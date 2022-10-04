Northern lights captured from Northumberland in stunning timelapse

An astrophotographer has captured a stunning rare showing of the Northern Lights in a timelapse video from Northumberland.

Dan Monk, 31, recorded the footage while he was working in Kielder Forest on Sunday evening, 2 October.

Also known as the aurora borealis, it is rare to see the lights in the UK. It is easier to see them in countries such as Iceland and Norway.

Mr Monk, who is director of astrophotography at Kielder Observatory, said: “It was amazing really, it was one of the best displays I’ve seen for a while in Northumberland.”

