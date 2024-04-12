Kim Kardashian says OJ Simpson ‘tore my family apart’ in resurfaced clip

Kim Kardashian admitted OJ Simpson “tore her family apart” in a candid interview with David Letterman back in 2018.

The former athlete was famously acquitted for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman after a high-profile trial in 1994.

Robert Kardashian, the father of Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, was part of his team of lawyers.

A clip of Kim discussing the “trial of the century” on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman has resurfaced following Simpson’s death.

“It kind of tore our family apart,” she explained.