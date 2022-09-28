Jordan Peterson tears up over Olivia Wilde branding him as an ‘insane’ hero to incels

Jordan Peterson became emotional during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored when asked about Olivia Wilde’s comments branding him as an “insane” hero to incels.

The director revealed that she based Chris Pine’s character in her new film Don’t Worry Darling on Dr Peterson, who she described as a “pseudo-intellectual hero” to men who “believe they are entitled to sex.”

When asked for his thoughts on this description by Piers Morgan, the right-wing author became upset, visibly holding back tears as he said that he “thought the marginalised were supposed to have a voice.”

