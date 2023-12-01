Prominent equality campaigner Sir Trevor Phillips has weighed in on the ongoing conversation on whether royals discussing Prince Archie‘s skin colour is racist or not.

He brushed the story off as nonsense while on Sky News on Thursday 1 December, saying: “There is no family of colour anywhere in the world where that conversation doesn’t take place.”

Sir Trevor said that his family has had similar conversations about which parent his grandson will look like, calling it a “mark of excitement.”