Martin Lewis shares online shopping trick to get free delivery

Martin Lewis has shared his online shopping trick to get free delivery.

Most websites and stores offer free delivery to their customers if they spend a certain amount of money in one go.

However, the MoneySavingExpert founder is urging people who find themselves just below the threshold to try out his advice.

"If you're just below it, try and find an item that will take you over that threshold. Often that item will cost less than paying for the delivery," he told BBC listeners.

He revealed a website that has perfected this into a "science."

