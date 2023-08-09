Watch: Orca tears rudder off boat as terrified sailor films fresh attack

A lone sailor captured the moment his yacht was attacked by killer whales which ripped off his rudder and left him fearing for his life.

Phep Philouceros, 70, was forced to broadcast a Mayday distress alert during the attack.

A five-strong pod of orcas followed his 30-foot yacht as it sailed just off the coast of Cape Vincent in Portugal bound for Royan, France, on Monday.

In a terrifying attack, part of which Phep caught on video, two of the huge creatures peeled off and started attacking his boat.