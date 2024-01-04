Tiny porcupine stops to visit seals during stroll around Oregon Zoo

Watch as a porcupine takes a stroll around its zoo, stopping to admire the seals.

“Nettle had an apPOINTment to see the seals,” Oregon Zoo wrote, sharing the adorable footage on social media.

The video has been viewed more than 23,000 times since being posted on 2 January, with many viewers sharing their excitement about Nettle’s adventure.

“What an amazing experience,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Enrichment for everybody!”

Nettle is not the only porcupine who lives at Oregon Zoo.

An elderly porcupine named Nolina, aged 19, also enjoys morning walks around the site.