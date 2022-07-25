Paddleboarder makes 20-mile trip to wind farm off Sussex coast

A paddleboarder made a daring expedition to check out a wind farm off the coast of Sussex.

Jude Somers, from Worthing, made the 20 mile journey to Ripon wind farm with only a small bag of essentials - sun cream, cookies, and a waterproof phone case.

The trip took him approximately 9 hours there and back.

Somers said that the “perfect” weather conditions made his trip possible.

“I see it every single day so I always think that it would be so cool to paddle out there,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.